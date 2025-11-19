A 22-year-old man has been seriously injured after a crash on the A14 near Newmarket yesterday.

Emergency services, including police and paramedics, were called to the westbound route, near Stow Cum Quy, at 2pm yesterday.

The incident involved a grey Toyota Aygo, which crashed into a road sign and barriers.

No other vehicles were involved.

At its peak, the westbound route between junctions 36 and 31 was shut, while one lane on the eastbound route was closed between junctions 35 and 36.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said the driver, a 22-year-old man from Harston, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

The force is appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone who can aid the investigation should get in touch with Cambridgeshire Police, quoting incident reference, 247 of November 18.