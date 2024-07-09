A 26-year-old man has been jailed for 38 months after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Denis Lleshi of Thornbury Road, Isleworth, west London, was stopped by members of Suffolk Police’s Sentinel team in Exning, near Newmarket, on April 20.

Information found on a mobile phone in his car led officers to Lleshi’s address where cocaine, money and false ID was discovered.

Denis Lleshi has been jailed for 38 months after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine. Picture: Suffolk Police

He pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on May 25 before sentencing was postponed until July 5 and he was ordered to pay £228 to victim support.

Lleshi also admitted possessing false identity documents, possessing criminal property and driving without valid insurance as well as without a valid licence.

PC Harry Tully, of the Sentinel West team, said: “The sentence handed out by the courts highlights that strong action will be taken against those who distribute drugs and impact our local communities.

“We will continue to work to disrupt and deter these people from operating in our county."

The arrest and investigation was led by the Sentinel team.

The three Sentinel teams across the south, west and eastern areas of the county provide enhanced coverage of Suffolk’s road network to proactively disrupt serious and organised criminal activity as well as increase police visibility.

Police ask if you suspect drug activity, to report it via the website or call 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers to report anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.