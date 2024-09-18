A 30-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) after a man suffered serious facial injuries in a town.

Police were called to High Street, Newmarket, at 5.15pm on Monday after reports a man in his 50s had been attacked in the doorway of a building.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

A man was arrested in connection with the attack later that day and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Daniel Mitson, of Chandlers Court, Burwell, was charged with assault causing GBH with intent.

He also faces two other charges – possession of a knife in a public place and criminal damage to police handcuffs.

Mitson appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court this morning.

He was remanded in custody, pending a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on October 16.