A man has died after a serious crash on the A14 on Christmas Day.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the A14 eastbound at Newmarket just after 8.40pm on Sunday.

A black Ford Focus was driving towards Ipswich when it was in a collision with a male pedestrian.

One other pedestrian who was present at the scene remains uninjured.

The driver of the Ford Focus was also unhurt in the crash.

The road was closed for over seven hours just prior to the A142 junction in both the eastbound and westbound carriageways. It reopened at 5.25am on Monday.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have seen pedestrians at this location just prior to the collision at Newmarket.

Police also request that anyone with dash cam footage contacts the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting 37/80868/22 of 25 December 2022 or email SCIU@norfolk.police.uk