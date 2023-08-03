A 31-year-old man who sent a text seconds before he was involved in a fatal collision with a cyclist has been jailed for five years.

Alexander Martin, of Tulyar Walk, Newmarket was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court today following the incident on April 12, 2021.

The window installer had denied causing the death of Stephen Lawrence, 65, by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

Alexander Martin was jailed today: Image: Suffolk Police

But a jury unanimously found him guilty.

Martin broke down in tears during sentencing for the offence which Judge Emma Peters said had not only cost the life of a 65-year-old grandfather, but had an an ‘enormous’ impact on his family.

Ipswich Crown Court heard Martin was driving his Nissan Qashqai along Newmarket Road in Bury St Edmunds around 6pm when the accident happened.

Martin was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court

He had been sending a WhatsApp message saying ‘Yup’ seconds before he hit the back of Mr Lawrence’s cycle, who was riding home from work.

Mr Lawrence, from Risby, had been wearing a hi-vis jacket and was ‘clearly visible to other road users’, the court heard.

The court also heard visibility was also reduced from Martin’s car as his driver’s side windscreen wiper had broken earlier that day, and his windscreen was ‘extremely dirty’.

Mr Lawrence’s daughter, Samantha Stone, told the court in an emotional statement she ‘missed her father every day’ and was undergoing counselling as a result of his death.

“The last two years have been the hardest two years of our lives,” she said.

“On any celebration such as a Father’s Day or a birthday he is not here, I light a candle for him, I want to give him a hug an tell him how much I miss him,” she said.

Wife Mary Lawrence told the court how her family ‘had lost a husband, a father and a grandfather’.

She said her husband, with whom she would have celebrated her 40th wedding anniversary this year, had worked since leaving school and was looking forward to his retirement.

William Carter, prosecuting, said that shortly before the fatal collision, Martin had stopped at a Shell garage and had be seen looking down ‘doing something’ as he left.

An examination of his phone showed he sent a WhatsApp message ‘34 seconds at most’ before the collision.

Mr Carter said that a windscreen wiper on the driver’s side of the Qashqai was also broken.

Martin had denied causing death by dangerous driving saying he didn’t agree with the records which showed when the WhatsApp message was sent.

He told the jury during the trial that he hadn’t seen Mr Lawrence as he had been ‘completely blinded’ by the glare from the sun.

Jude Durr, defending told the court Martin had ‘barely had a night’s sleep’ since the incident and shown ‘great remorse’.

He said colleagues at work had described him of good character, and he had no previous convictions.

However Judge Emma Peters said, he had ‘blatantly ignored the rules of the road’ by using his phone while driving.

She also pointed to the fact he had not cleared his windscreen and that a ‘vulnerable road user’ was involved.

Lawrence, the court heard, had been ‘catapulted into the air ‘and hit the windscreen of Martin’s car before landing in the road behind the vehicle.

He suffered serious injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Judge Peters said using the mobile phone ‘significantly and unquestionably’ contributed to the accident ‘by paying attention to phone rather the road’ and that he had ‘ploughed into’ Mr Lawrence.

“No sentence can bring back Mr Lawrence,” she said.

“All it can do is punish you and deter other road users against using their mobile phones while driving.”

Martin will serve half of his five year term in prison and half on licence.

He was also banned from driving for five years and six months.

After sentencing sergeant Mark Bassett, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic and completely avoidable collision, which has resulted in a loving family having a husband, father and grandfather torn away from them.

“The phone data analysis proved that Alexander Martin sent a message just prior to or at the time of the collision and we are in no doubt that the distraction caused by his phone – combined with the dirty windscreen – are the reasons why he failed to see Mr Lawrence.

“Martin has failed to show any true remorse for his actions and the devastating impact they have caused and I hope that his conviction and today’s sentence brings some comfort to Mr Lawrence’s family.

“We regularly run campaigns regarding the risks of driving and using a mobile phone because it is extremely dangerous and results in numerous collisions, some of which – as in this case – have fatal consequences.”