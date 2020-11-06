A 33-year-old man has denied sexually assaulting a Newmarket teenager.

Michael Savage, of Garden Court in Burwell, is facing two counts of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Newmarket in 2016 and appeared at Ipswich Crown Court today.

Savage stood in the dock and spoke only to confirm his name, age, and to deny the two charges against him.

The defendant appeared at Ipswich Crown Court today. Picture: Mark Westley

During the 30 minute hearing Savage listened to his defence barrister Ruth Becker, and the prosecution discuss how his trial would proceed.

Judge Emma Peters told Savage his trial is set to be held on September 27 next year.

He has been released on conditional bail, ordering him not to make contact with the alleged victim and he must live and sleep at his mother's home.

