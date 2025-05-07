A man has denied exposing himself to another person on three occasions in a town.

Christopher Wogan, 43, of no fixed address, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with three counts of exposure.

They related to a series of incidents in Newmarket which took place on May 2, 2024, September 22 and February 23.

Picture: Mark Westley

In them, Wogan is alleged to have exposed his genitals with the intention another person would see them.

He will next appear in court on December 3.

Wogan was represented by Irvine Thanvi Natas.