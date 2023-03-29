A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted theft of a handbag on a bus in Newmarket.

An 18-year-old woman was sat on a bus in the town yesterday when a man attempted to steal her handbag.

A minor struggle followed before the victim took the bag back and the suspect got off the bus.

A while later, following the report, police arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of attempted robbery at the Guineas shopping centre and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was subsequently released on bail until 9 June pending further enquiries.