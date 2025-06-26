Tony Rowley, of Herringswell Road, Kentford, charged with Newmarket firearms incident
A man has been charged after another man was reportedly shot in the chest in a town.
SuffolkNews reported yesterday police were called to Granary Road, in Newmarket, at around 6.35am following reports a man in his 30s had been shot with an air weapon.
Officers attended the scene alongside the ambulance service and a SARS volunteer.
The victim’s injuries were not described as life threatening and he has been discharged from hospital.
At around 8.40am yesterday, a 56-year-old man was arrested in Kentford in connection with the incident.
Tony Rowley, of Herringswell Road, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and driving while over the legal limit of alcohol.
He was taken into custody and will appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court today.