A man has been charged after another man was reportedly shot in the chest in a town.

SuffolkNews reported yesterday police were called to Granary Road, in Newmarket, at around 6.35am following reports a man in his 30s had been shot with an air weapon.

Officers attended the scene alongside the ambulance service and a SARS volunteer.

Tony Rowley, of Herringswell Road, Kentford, has been charged after a man in his 30s was reportedly shot in the chest in Granary Road, Newmarket. Picture: iStock

The victim’s injuries were not described as life threatening and he has been discharged from hospital.

At around 8.40am yesterday, a 56-year-old man was arrested in Kentford in connection with the incident.

Tony Rowley, of Herringswell Road, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and driving while over the legal limit of alcohol.

He was taken into custody and will appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court today.