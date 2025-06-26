Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Tony Rowley, of Herringswell Road, Kentford, charged with Newmarket firearms incident

By Ross Waldron
-
ross.waldron@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:46, 26 June 2025

A man has been charged after another man was reportedly shot in the chest in a town.

SuffolkNews reported yesterday police were called to Granary Road, in Newmarket, at around 6.35am following reports a man in his 30s had been shot with an air weapon.

Officers attended the scene alongside the ambulance service and a SARS volunteer.

Tony Rowley, of Herringswell Road, Kentford, has been charged after a man in his 30s was reportedly shot in the chest in Granary Road, Newmarket. Picture: iStock
Tony Rowley, of Herringswell Road, Kentford, has been charged after a man in his 30s was reportedly shot in the chest in Granary Road, Newmarket. Picture: iStock

The victim’s injuries were not described as life threatening and he has been discharged from hospital.

At around 8.40am yesterday, a 56-year-old man was arrested in Kentford in connection with the incident.

Tony Rowley, of Herringswell Road, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and driving while over the legal limit of alcohol.

He was taken into custody and will appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court today.

Crime Newmarket Suffolk Homepage Ross Waldron