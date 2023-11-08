Burwell man Kevin Boswell, 77, dies in A142 crash in Soham, near Newmarket
Published: 12:33, 08 November 2023
Police have named a man who died in a crash on a key route near Newmarket on Monday.
Kevin Boswell, 77, was driving a black Mini at about 10.25am on the A142, in Soham, when it was involved in a collision with an HGV.
Officers and paramedics attended, but Mr Boswell, of North Street, Burwell, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the lorry was uninjured.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage should report it through the Cambridgeshire Police website using reference CC-06112023-0168.
Alternatively call 101.