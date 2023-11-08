Police have named a man who died in a crash on a key route near Newmarket on Monday.

Kevin Boswell, 77, was driving a black Mini at about 10.25am on the A142, in Soham, when it was involved in a collision with an HGV.

Officers and paramedics attended, but Mr Boswell, of North Street, Burwell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The A142 in Soham. Picture: Google

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should report it through the Cambridgeshire Police website using reference CC-06112023-0168.

Alternatively call 101.