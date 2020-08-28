The Newmarket man accused of murdering a mother-of-two will go on trial in December.

Charles Jessop, of Bakers Row, is accused of killing Clare Nash at her Brickfields Avenue home on January 16.

Today at Ipswich Crown Court the 29 year old, who has denied murdering Ms Nash, was told by Judge Martyn Levett his trial would begin on December 7.

Ipswich Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture by Mark Westley.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, told the court he expected the case to last about three weeks. The trial is expected to run over Christmas and into the New Year, the court was told.

During the 52 minute hearing today Jessop spoke only to confirm his name, appearing at the court via video link from Norwich prison. He remains in custody.

Earlier this year the inquest into Ms Nash, 33, was opened and adjourned at Suffolk Coroners Court.

Area coroner Jaqueline Devonish heard paramedics were called to to her Studlands Park home where they have her medical treatment, but she was declared dead at the scene.

