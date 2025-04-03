Ben Briscoe, of Tarporley Road, Chester, accused of raping a woman and having five bags of cocaine at a Newmarket hotel is bailed
Published: 16:58, 03 April 2025
| Updated: 17:17, 03 April 2025
A man accused of raping a woman and having five bags of cocaine at a town hotel has been bailed.
Ben Briscoe, 43, of Tarporley Road, Chester, in Cheshire, went before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with the rape of a woman over 16 and possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine.
It is alleged the offences took place at a hotel in Newmarket on October 29, 2022.
Briscoe is accused of having five bags of cocaine in his possesion.
He was granted bail pending an appearance at Cambridge Crown Court on April 28.