A man accused of raping a woman and having five bags of cocaine at a town hotel has been bailed.

Ben Briscoe, 43, of Tarporley Road, Chester, in Cheshire, went before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with the rape of a woman over 16 and possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine.

It is alleged the offences took place at a hotel in Newmarket on October 29, 2022.

He was granted bail pending an appearance at Cambridge Crown Court on April 28.