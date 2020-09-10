A 33-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Newmarket teenager is set to appear in crown court to submit his plea later in the year.

Michael Savage, of Garden Court in Burwell, is facing two counts of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Newmarket in 2016 and appeared at Ipswich Crown Court today.

Savage was expected to make a plea but Ruth Becker, defence, asked for a six week delay to allow for psychiatric reports to be completed.

Michael Savage appeared at Ipswich Crown Court earlier today. Picture by Mark Westley

Judge Emma Peters adjourned the case until November 2, when his plea and directions hearing will be held.

During the nine minute hearing Savage spoke only to confirm his name and age, and sat silently to listen to proceedings.

Judge Peters released him on conditional bail, ordering him not to make contact with the alleged victim and he must live and sleep at his mother's home.

It is the second court appearance made by Savage. In August this year he appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on the same charges, but was sent to the crown court because of the seriousness of the alleged offences.

For information on how we can report on court proceedings, click here

To get the latest updates in ongoing cases, police appeals and criminals put behind bars, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket