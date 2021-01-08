A Newmarket man accused of trying to groom a girl has missed another court hearing because of coronavirus.

Tony Last, of Manderston Road, was expected to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court today to face charges of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child.

But the Ipswich-based court heard Last, 53, was unable to attend because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

His solicitor Claire Lockwood told magistrate Anne Walker: "He called the office yesterday explaining he had been with somebody who had a positive Covid-19 test and was told to isolate."

The hearing, which lasted for less than five minutes, was the fourth time the case has been listed.

On December 18 he was expected to appear, but the prosecuting solicitor, David Bryant, was told Last had taken a coronavirus test and could not attend until it was negative. The case was put off until January 8.

Today magistrates adjourned his appearance once again, and he is now scheduled to attend court on January 28.

Last is on conditional bail and has been told not to be alone with someone under the age of 18 without parental consent, and to inform Suffolk Police if he moves address.

