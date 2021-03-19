A Newmarket man has admitted to trying to groom a 13-year-old girl.

Tony Last, of Manderston Road, pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child at Ipswich Crown Court today.

In messages sent with the teenage victim, between February 5 and May 18 last year, the 54 year old had spoken to her about engaging in sexual activities and meeting up with him.

Suffolk News Ipswich Crown courtPicture by Mark Westley. (45316691)

In a six minute hearing today Last spoke to confirm his name and, standing outside the dock, admitted the single charge put to him.

Represented by barrister William Carter, Last was told there would now be a pre-sentence report written about him.

Judge Martyn Levett told him he would be sentenced on April 30, and warned him about the consequences of not being at the Russell Road courthouse on that date.

Last was released on conditional bail and has been told not to be alone with someone under the age of 18 without parental consent.

And Judge Levett told him now he has admitted the offence, he must tell authorities if he applies for a passport, changes his name, or moves house.

