Man arrested in Newmarket for being drunk and disorderly by Mildenhall Police
Published: 07:59, 12 October 2022
| Updated: 07:59, 12 October 2022
A man who was arrested for being drunk and disorderly in a Suffolk town is alleged to have racially abused an officer while in custody.
In a post on Twitter, Mildenhall Police said they arrested the man in Newmarket last night.
He was taken to custody, where he allegedly became aggressive and racially abusive towards a police officer.
The post added: "He was further arrested and will remain in custody for interview."