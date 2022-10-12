Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Man arrested in Newmarket for being drunk and disorderly by Mildenhall Police

By Ben Robinson
-
ben.robinson@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 07:59, 12 October 2022
 | Updated: 07:59, 12 October 2022

A man who was arrested for being drunk and disorderly in a Suffolk town is alleged to have racially abused an officer while in custody.

In a post on Twitter, Mildenhall Police said they arrested the man in Newmarket last night.

He was taken to custody, where he allegedly became aggressive and racially abusive towards a police officer.

The post added: "He was further arrested and will remain in custody for interview."

