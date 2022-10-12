A man who was arrested for being drunk and disorderly in a Suffolk town is alleged to have racially abused an officer while in custody.

In a post on Twitter, Mildenhall Police said they arrested the man in Newmarket last night.

He was taken to custody, where he allegedly became aggressive and racially abusive towards a police officer.

An adult male in #Newmarket has been arrested this evening for being drunk and disorderly in a public place



Whilst en-route to custody, the male became aggressive and was racially abusive towards an officer



He was further arrested and will remain in custody for interview

The post added: "He was further arrested and will remain in custody for interview."