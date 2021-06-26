A wanted couple who sparked a police chase around Newmarket town centre have been arrested.

Officers from Suffolk Police spotted a man and woman, who were both wanted in connection with a string of thefts, in the town yesterday and became involved in a chase.

Eyewitnesses reported having seen officers run through The Guineas shopping centre shortly before 5pm.

Police chased a couple through Newmarket town centre yesterday. Picture: Mildenhall Police Twitter

The woman was arrested a short time later in the town's High Street.

The man fled the scene but was later spotted by an off-duty police officer at Tesco Extra in Fordham Road.

The officer chased the man into a Studlands Park garden, in which the man broke a fence.

A man was arrested after having been caught by police in Studlands Park. Picture: Mildenhall Police Twitter

Following the arrival of more officers, the man was arrested.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket