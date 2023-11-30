A Newmarket man accused of the murder of a woman has appeared in court today.

Olubunmi Abodundee, 47, of Exning Road, Newmarket, has been charged with the murder of Taiwo Abodunde.

He appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court today and later Ipswich Crown Court, where he was remanded in custody for a further hearing. No plea was entered.

Olubunmi Abodundee, 47, of Exning Road, Newmarket, has been charged with the murder of Taiwo Abodunde. Picture: Mark Westley

Police entered a property, in Exning Road at 9.55am on Tuesday and discovered the body of Taiwo, 41.

Two men, a 47-year-old and a 38-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 38-year-old man was released and will face no further action.

A police cordon remains in place within Exning Road and members of the public will continue to see an increased police presence in the area.

Officers continue to ask anyone that was on Exning Road on Tuesday 28 November between 8.30am and 9.30am to contact Suffolk Constabulary, in particular drivers of vehicles with dash-cameras fitted.