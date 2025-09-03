A Newmarket pensioner who assaulted his wheelchair-bound wife has been banned from contacting her.

Seventy-five-year-old Melvin Saunders, of Wragg Drive, appeared before magistrates sitting in Ipswich on August 21 having already pleaded guilty at a previous hearing back in June to assaulting Lynda Robertson Saunders by beating her.

The court had heard that the couple had been married for 28 years and that Saunders was his wife’s main carer.

The hearing was told that on May 3 this year a minor argument over moving some pots and a wind chime had escalated and resulted in the assault.

Magistrates heard Saunders had approached his victim facing her in her wheelchair.

He then pushed her shoulders, forcing her back in her chair pressing his forehead against hers hard enough, the court was told, that her glasses left a mark on her face.

When Mrs Robertson Saunders shouted for help, hoping to attract the attention of their neighbours, Saunders had put his hands over her mouth.

She was able to set off her careline alarm which alerted the police who came to the house.

The court was told Saunders had a previous conviction of battery against his wife in February.

She had now left the house the couple had shared.

Saunders was fined £200 and given a 12-month community order requiring him to complete 10 days of rehabilitation activity.

He was also ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge.

The court also imposed a restraining order banning Saunders from contacting his wife except through a third party for financial matters, until February next year.