A 26-year-old Suffolk man has been arrested after failing to appear in court in connection with a collision where a woman died at the scene.

Thomaz Urbaniak, of All Saints Road, Newmarket, handed himself in to police in London this morning and was arrested on suspicion of breaching his bail conditions and failing to appear at Norwich Crown Court this morning.

He has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking in connection with a fatal collision.

Thomaz Urbaniak has been arrested after failing to appear in court in connection with a fatal collision in Earsham. Picture: Google Maps/Norfolk Police

The incident happened shortly after 4.30pm on Sunday, August 13, when a Land Rover Defender and a Nissan Juke were involved in a collision on the A143, near Old Harleston Road, in Earsham.

Aisatou Mballow Baldeh, 28, of Lowestoft, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Urbaniak remains in police custody and will be returned to Norfolk to appear at Norwich Crown Court tomorrow.

Marcin Jablonski, 44, of Mutfordwood Lane, Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Crown Court today and pleaded guilty to:

Causing death by dangerous driving

Causing death while driving with no insurance

Causing death while driving disqualified

Aggravated vehicle taking

Criminal damage

He was remanded into custody by the court ahead of a sentencing hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, December 4.