Police have made an arrest following an armed robbery at a petrol station in Suffolk earlier this month.

On December 12, officers were called to the Shell petrol station on Newmarket High Street after a suspect walked out, having stolen cash and cigarettes.

Yesterday, December 28, a 48-year-old man from the town was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

The Shell Garage in Newmarket. Picture: Google

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, where he currently remains.

Officers investigating the armed robbery are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information to get in touch about the robbery, which took place at 7.15pm.

Anyone driving along Newmarket Hight Street or on the surrounding roads between 6.45pm and 7.45pm on December 12 is asked to get in touch with police.

Those in the area with CCTV or doorbell cameras are asked to check footage around these times and report anything of note.

You can contact Suffolk Police via their website or by calling 101, quoting: 37/71656/23.

Alternatively email: cidwestsuffolk@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.