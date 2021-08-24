Police investigating catalytic converter thefts across the county have arrested one man following a chase through two towns.

Officers from Mildenhall spotted a car which was suspected to have been involved in two catalytic converter thefts in Newmarket last night, as well as many others throughout Suffolk.

The suspects escaped police but were later located by officers from Haverhill, who led a chase.

A car suspected to have been involved in catalytic converter thefts across the county was stopped by police. Picture: Haverhill Police Twitter

The car was then found crashed near Kedington and one man was arrested.

Mildenhall Police said on Twitter: "Absolutely fantastic police work tonight following two violent catalytic converter thefts in Newmarket. Suspects just escaped our containment on the town but were spotted by eagle eyed Haverhill Police cops coming to assist.

"Clearly their driving skills weren't up to scratch."

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket