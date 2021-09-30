A man has been questioned by police after officers found £4,000 and wraps of class A drugs in a car in Newmarket.

Yesterday Suffolk Police's Sentinel team stopped a Seat Leon in Elizabeth Avenue, and a 23 year old man was searched.

Inside the car officers found £4,000 in cash and two wraps of class A drugs.

Elizabeth Avenue, Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and money laundering and taken to Bury St Edmunds police station for questioning.

The Sentinel team provides enhanced coverage of Suffolk’s road network and works to disrupt serious and organised criminal activity as well as increasing police visibility.

The mobile unit disrupts criminals and across the county's road network using a variety of techniques to deal with offenders involved in the highest criminal threats.

To get the latest updates in ongoing cases, police appeals and criminals put behind bars, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket