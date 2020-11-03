A man was taken to hospital and another arrested after a fight broke out in a village store just outside Newmarket .

Suffolk Police were called to Exning's Londis on Saturday at about 8pm to reports of a fight inside the store between two customers.

Emergency services attended the scene, and a man in his 50s was taken to West Suffolk Hospital by ambulance after he sustained a wound to his eyebrow.

The Londis store, Ofxford Street. Picture: Tina Murray

A 43-year-old man was also arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds police station for questioning and was released on police bail until November 23.

On Sunday forensic vans were parked outside the store, as detectives gathered evidence from the scene.

Forensic van near the Londis store in Exning. Picture: Tina Murray

To get the latest updates in ongoing cases, police appeals and criminals put behind bars, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket