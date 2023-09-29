A man was arrested at a Newmarket nail bar on suspicion of immigration offences as part of a crackdown on modern slavery and human trafficking.

Police and immigration enforcement officers from the Home Office attended barbers and nail bars in the town yesterday.

A man in his 20s was arrested at Lily Nail Bar in the High Street on suspicion of immigration acts offences.

He will be dealt with by immigration enforcement.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “Illegal immigration and illegal working is often linked to wider organised crime groups, which impacts our local communities.

“The aim is to disrupt this criminality and protect the vulnerable.”

Anyone who suspects someone is employing illegal workers at their business can report this to the UK Modern Slavery & Exploitation helpline on 08000 121 700.

It is free, confidential, open 24 hours and available in 200 languages. Alternatively report online via https://www.modernslaveryhelpline.org/report.