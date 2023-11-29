A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Newmarket has been released.

Police entered a property in Exning Road at 9.55am yesterday and discovered the body of a woman.

Paramedics also attended, but the victim, in her 40s, was declared dead at the scene.

A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman at Exning Road property, Newmarket, has been released. Picture: Mark Westley

Two men, a 47-year-old and a 38-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Both men were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The 38-year-old man has now been released and will face no further action.

A body of a woman in Exning Road was discovered yesterday. Picture: Mark Westley

Detectives have been given a superintendent’s extension, which allows the officers to question the 47-year-old for a further 12 hours.

One police cordon remains in place within Exning Road as police inquiries take place.

Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

One police cordon remains in place within Exning Road as police inquiries take place. Picture: Cameron Reid

Suffolk Constabulary has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as per standard procedure.

Any witnesses or anyone with information that could help the inquiry are asked to contact Major Investigation Team on 101 or via an online portal, which can be accessed by clicking here.

Furthermore, anyone that was on Exning Road yesterday between 8.30am and 9.30am, in particular drivers of vehicles with dash-cameras fitted, are asked to contact Suffolk Police.