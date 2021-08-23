A man has been arrested after another man was found lying unconscious with serious head injuries in Park Lane, Newmarket, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the investigation.

He was questioned at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and has been released on bail until Wednesday, September 15, pending further enquiries.

Park Lane in Newmarket. (50469519)

Officers were called to Park Lane just after midnight yesterday to reports of a man lying unconscious half in the road and half on the pavement.

The man, who is in his 50s, had serious head injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

He remains in a critical but stable condition.

Detectives are continuing investigate the cause of his injuries, which are still unexplained.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area between 11.30pm on Saturday night and midnight and saw or heard anything that could assist the investigation.

Any motorists passing through with a dashcam in their vehicle are asked to review the footage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, by visiting the website or calling 101 and quoting reference: 46171/21.

