Three people are in hospital after they were stabbed at a pub in Burwell, Cambridgeshire, last night.

Police and ambulance crews were called to The Fox pub in the village at 7.26pm where three men were found to be suffering from stab wounds and were taken to hospital.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The Fox in Burwell. Picture: Google Maps

Witnesses are now being asked to come forward.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: "We were called by the ambulance service with reports of an assault at The Fox pub in Burwell at 7.26pm yesterday.

"Three men had suffered stab injuries and were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where they remain today, with serious but not life-threatening injuries."

A 37-year-old man from Burwell was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody at Parkside Police Station.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police quoting incident 446 of December 16.