A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a two-vehicle crash in a Suffolk town.

The 'significant' collision at Fordham Road, led to the closure of the A142 in Newmarket at approximately 10pm last night, Thursday, October 21.

All parties involved were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with minor injuries and both vehicles needed recovery assistance.

🚨ROAD CLOSED🚨

The A142 at #Newmarket near Fordham Road is CLOSED due to a significant RTC

This is from the A14 Westbound at the offslip, down to the Fordham Road Industrial estate roundabout

#1088 pic.twitter.com/h51yh05I80 — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) October 20, 2022

The road was reopened at 10.25pm.