Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after two-vehicle collision on A142 in Newmarket
Published: 10:03, 21 October 2022
| Updated: 10:15, 21 October 2022
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a two-vehicle crash in a Suffolk town.
The 'significant' collision at Fordham Road, led to the closure of the A142 in Newmarket at approximately 10pm last night, Thursday, October 21.
All parties involved were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with minor injuries and both vehicles needed recovery assistance.
The road was reopened at 10.25pm.