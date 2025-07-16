A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after crashing into the central reservation on the A14.

Police were called just after 2.10pm yesterday to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway at Exning, near Newmarket.

A car collided with the central reservation, causing two lanes to shut and delays of 50 minutes.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving with excess drugs after crashing into the central reservation barrier on the A14 at Exning. Picture: iStock

The driver failed a roadside drugs wipe for suspected cannabis.

Officers also found an amount of suspected cannabis.

The man was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess drugs and possession with intent to supply drugs other than Class A.

He was first taken to hospital as a precaution before he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.