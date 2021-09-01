A man, who was arrested in connection with the death of a Newmarket woman, Donna Price, has been released under investigation.

The 50-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder alongside another man, was released on bail and due to return to police today, but has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The other man, who is 57 years old, remains on bail, which has been extended to November 5.

Officers were called just after 10.10pm on Saturday, August 7, to a property on New Cheveley Road in the town.

An ambulance arrived, but a 43-year-old woman, who was subsequently identified as Donna Price, was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination on Sunday, August 8 found Ms Price had sustained injuries consistent with a fall from a height.

The circumstances surrounding this remain under investigation.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in the area of New Cheveley Road, Cricket Field Road and surrounding streets, who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, to make contact with them.

Any residents in the local area with a doorbell camera or private CCTV are also asked to review their footage, as well as anyone with motion activated dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal or by calling 101 and quoting reference 37/43271/21.

