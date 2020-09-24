Police have arrested a man following a rape attack on a woman at the Tattersalls sales complex in Newmarket .

The attack took place between 10.30pm and 10.45pm on Saturday, September 19.

The 44-year-old suspect was arrested in The Avenue at 4.20am on Sunday taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning and released on bail until October 15.

Police have arrested a man following a rape attack on a woman at the Tattersalls sales complex in Newmarket.

A police spokesman said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

"The victim is being supported by specialist trained officers while enquiries continue," he said.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/54778/20, by calling 101.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket