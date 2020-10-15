A man arrested following a rape attack on a woman at a bloodstock sales complex in Newmarket has been released under investigation.

The attack took place between 10.30pm and 10.45pm on September 19 at Tattersalls, in The Avenue.

The 44-year-old suspect was arrested in the early hours of September 20 and was then taken to Bury St Edmunds police station for questioning.

He was bailed until today but this afternoon Suffolk Police have said he has been released under investigation.

Unlike bail there is no set time limit when a suspect is released under investigation. It means it could be months, if not longer, until the man is either charged or the case against him dropped.

Detectives are continuing with their investigation. Last month a police spokesman said the victim was being supported by specialist trained officers and that they were not looking for anybody else in connection with the incident.

