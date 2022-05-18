A teenager has appeared in court charged with spraying a man with ammonia in Newmarket.

Eighteen-year-old Jamie Stevens, of Cowgate, Norwich, was arrested following the alleged incident on Friday.

He appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Monday when he was charged with throwing the liquid at Justin Marshall with the intention of burning, maiming, or disfiguring him, or causing him grievous bodily harm. The charge is so serious it can only be heard at the crown court and Stevens was committed for trial at a date to be fixed.

Magistrates bailed him until June 13 on various conditions including that he not attempt to contact the alleged victim. He was also made the subject of an electronically-tagged curfew to stay at his home address between 7pm and 7am daily and not to enter Suffolk.