A man has been banned from the road for 14 months after crashing into a roundabout while drunk.

Ryan Harrison, 29, of Feltwell Road, Downham Market, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich, on December 15.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol, after crashing into a roundabout in the early hours of November 5.

The damage to the vehicle. Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

The roundabout is at the junction of Fordham Road with Studlands Park Avenue in Newmarket.

Around 2.20am, police responded following reports of a crash involving a Mercedes.

The collision caused damage to the roundabout, a road sign and a lamppost.

The scene of the crash. Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Harrison, the driver of the Mercedes, had fled the scene, but was located nearby following a search.

After failing a roadside breath test, he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, where he was once again found to be over the drink-drive limit.

PC Georgia Goreham, who attended the collision, said: “It was extremely fortunate that no one was seriously harmed as a result of Ryan Harrison’s reckless behaviour.

“There was considerable damage caused to his car and street furniture in the vicinity of the roundabout, which demonstrates how dangerous drink-driving is.

“As our current Christmas campaign states, ‘There Is No Excuse’ for driving while under the influence, and we will not tolerate people who take such unnecessary risks and endanger people’s lives.”