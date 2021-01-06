A keen model maker has been cleared of having a knife in a Newmarket nightclub after a court heard he used the tool to make wire sculptures.

On Tuesday, Stuart Hynes, of Granby Street, was found not guilty of possessing a knife in Unique Nightclub on September 12 without good reason after magistrates said he had a sufficient excuse.

The 43-year-old electrician is a keen model maker and has been making sculptures from copper cables for years.

In a police interview he admitted having the blade, Elisabeth Traugott, prosecuting, told Ipswich Magistrates’ Court. She added that he told officers the blade was in no way to harm anybody and was part of his tool kit.

Mr Hynes, representing himself, told the court that he had the tools with him after he went to The Horseshoes pub, in Moulton Road, to look at the electrics on its central heating system.

After he finished looking over the boiler he had a few pints with his friend, before going to the Sun Lane nightclub for another drink.

When inside he started making a model after his friend had left to help somebody and when he took the blade out of his rucksack the nightclub’s security saw it. He said he hadn’t been searched when he went into the club.

Mr Hynes showed magistrates an example of one of the sculptures he made, a copper wire scorpion, and said he was ‘horrified’ to have found himself before the court.

After deliberating for 14 minutes, magistrates told him they felt his excuse, that they were his work tools, was reasonable and found him not guilty. But bench chairman Peter Forster warned him to be more careful in the future.

“Just be careful,” he said.

