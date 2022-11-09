A man has been charged after another man suffered a broken jaw at a Newmarket pub.

Scott Humphreys, 36 of Silverley Way in Ashley, was charged this morning with grievous bodily harm with intent.

This comes after an assault in the Horseshoes Pub on Moulton Road in the town on Friday, October 28.

Scott Humphries, 36 of Anvil Way in Newmarket, was arrested this morning

A 38–year–old man suffered a broken jaw and needed hospital treatment.

Humphreys has been remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court today.