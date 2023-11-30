A man has been charged after an incident at a convenience shop in Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called to the Spar on the Howard Estate on Tuesday at 1.52pm, to reports that a man was making threats to staff.

Officers then attended an address in Boby Road on the Howard Estate and detained a man in his 40s.

Police were called to the Howard Estate in Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday. Picture: Submitted

Daniel Palmer, 41, of Boby Road in Bury, has been charged with one count of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence and one count of making threats to kill.

He is due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court, in Ipswich, today.