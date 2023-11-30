Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Bury St Edmunds man Daniel Palmer charged after incident at Spar on the Howard Estate

By Paul Derrick
-
paul.derrick@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:52, 30 November 2023

A man has been charged after an incident at a convenience shop in Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called to the Spar on the Howard Estate on Tuesday at 1.52pm, to reports that a man was making threats to staff.

Officers then attended an address in Boby Road on the Howard Estate and detained a man in his 40s.

Police were called to the Howard Estate in Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday. Picture: Submitted
Police were called to the Howard Estate in Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday. Picture: Submitted

Daniel Palmer, 41, of Boby Road in Bury, has been charged with one count of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence and one count of making threats to kill.

He is due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court, in Ipswich, today.

Courts Crime Newmarket Suffolk Homepage Paul Derrick