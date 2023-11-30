Bury St Edmunds man Daniel Palmer charged after incident at Spar on the Howard Estate
Published: 11:52, 30 November 2023
A man has been charged after an incident at a convenience shop in Bury St Edmunds.
Police were called to the Spar on the Howard Estate on Tuesday at 1.52pm, to reports that a man was making threats to staff.
Officers then attended an address in Boby Road on the Howard Estate and detained a man in his 40s.
Daniel Palmer, 41, of Boby Road in Bury, has been charged with one count of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence and one count of making threats to kill.
He is due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court, in Ipswich, today.