A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with three stabbings at a pub near Newmarket.

Jason Jones, 38, of Dalzells Lane in Burwell, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on Saturday following the incident at The Fox pub in the village on Thursday evening.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the pub at 7.26pm where three men were found to be suffering from stab wounds.

Police outside The Fox pub in Burwell following a multiple stabbing. Picture: Keith Heppell

The men were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital and their injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

On Friday, staff at the Burwell pub posted on Facebook to wish the men a 'swift recovery' and to thank employees for their 'calm and decisive actions' and customers for their 'assistance and support' to help the men.

"You all saved lives last night," the post added.

Mr Jones was charged with three counts of attempted murder. The case has been adjourned to Cambridge Crown Court on January 17.