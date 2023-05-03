More news, no ads

Police have charged a man after seizing Class A and Class B drugs in a raid.

Jamilton Bastos, 23, of Weston Way, Newmarket, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on April 27.

He has been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

A man has been arrested after police seized quantities of suspected drugs.

On April 26, officers in Newmarket seized quantities of suspected drugs while executing a warrant.

Another raid was also carried out in Cambridgeshire.

Bastos was arrested and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has been remanded in custody, and is expected to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on May 25.