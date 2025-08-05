A 30-year-old man has been charged with four counts of burglary including at two pubs and racing stables in Newmarket.

Oliver Kelly, of no fixed address from Newmarket, has been remanded in custody by Suffolk Magistrates' Court.

Kelly has also been charged on suspicion of a burglary relating to a home.

Oliver Kelly has been charged with four counts of burglary including at two pubs and racing stables in Newmarket. Picture: iStock

A Forest Heath Police spokesperson said the burglaries were between Tuesday, July 15, and Tuesday, July 29.