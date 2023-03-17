A Newmarket man has been charged with drug offences after he was arrested in the town.

Toby Drane, of no fixed address, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre to be questioned.

The 26-year-old was further arrested in connection with two outstanding warrants and charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs between February 9 and March 14.

Toby Drane, of no fixed address, was arrested on Wednesday. Picture: iStock

He appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday where he was remanded.

A further hearing will be held at Ipswich Crown Court on April 13.