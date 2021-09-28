A man has been charged with drug offences after police stopped a car in King Edward VII Road, Newmarket, and found thousands of pounds in cash and more than 100 drug wraps.

Officers had reason to stop a black Ford Focus yesterday, and a search of the vehicle recovered a plastic bag containing around £15,000 of cash.

A further search revealed a quantity of suspected Class A drugs, totalling over 100 wraps, with an estimated street value of between £2,000 and £2,500.

A large quantity of drugs were found in the car. Picture: Suffolk Police

Valter Selimaj, 25 of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and money laundering.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Investigation Centre for questioning and was subsequently charged with both offences, as well as driving without a licence and driving with no insurance.

Around £15,000 of cash was also recovered in the vehicle. Picture: Suffolk Police

He was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

