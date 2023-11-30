A man has been charged with murder after a woman’s body was discovered at a Newmarket property.

Olubunmi Abodundee, 47, of Exning Road, Newmarket, has been charged with the murder of Taiwo Abodunde.

Police entered a property, in Exning Road at 9.55am on Tuesday discovered the body of Taiwo, 41.

A man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman in her 40s was found at a house in Exning Road, Newmarket. Picture: Cameron Reid

Two men, a 47-year-old and a 38-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Both men were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Olubunmi Abodundee has been remanded to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court today.

The 38-year-old man was released and will face no further action.

A police cordon remains in place within Exning Road and members of the public will continue to see an increased police presence in the area.

Officers continue to ask anyone that was on Exning Road on Tuesday 28 November between 8.30am and 9.30am to contact Suffolk Constabulary, in particular drivers of vehicles with dash-cameras fitted.