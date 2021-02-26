Man dead after falling on to A14 from bridge at Histon, near Cambridge
Published: 13:22, 26 February 2021
| Updated: 15:11, 26 February 2021
A man has died after falling from a bridge on to the A14 this morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene on the westbound carriageway near junction 32 at Histon at around 10.48am.
The man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed between junctions 36 and 33, with drivers urged to avoid the area.
It has now re-opened, with Highways England warning of congestion in the area.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to call 101 quoting reference CC-26022021-0159.
