A man has died after falling from a bridge on to the A14 this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the westbound carriageway near junction 32 at Histon at around 10.48am.

The man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police incident on the A14 below the Histon roundabout . Picture: Keith Heppell.

The road was closed between junctions 36 and 33, with drivers urged to avoid the area.

It has now re-opened, with Highways England warning of congestion in the area.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to call 101 quoting reference CC-26022021-0159.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk