A Burwell man has denied attempting to murder three people in a village pub last month.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jason Jones, of Dalzells Lane, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday when he entered pleas of not guilty to three charges of attempted murder.

A date for his trial was fixed for July 18 and he was remanded in custody.

Police at The Fox pub in Burwell after the incident. Picture: Keith Heppell

A further preliminary hearing has been scheduled at the court on February 7.

The charges relate to an incident at The Fox pub on Thursday, December 16, in which three men were injured and had to be taken to Addenbrooke’s hospital, in Cambridge, with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Jones was charged two days later when he appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court.

