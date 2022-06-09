A Haverhill 24-year-old died of a severe brain injury after a 'tragic' fall from a second floor pub window following a day of drinking with friends, Suffolk Coroner's Court was told today.

Callum Mckeon, a carpenter and father-of-three, had been out in Newmarket since 1pm on June 12 celebrating his friend's stag do with eight others at The White Hart pub.

But at 12.52am the following morning, Mr Mckeon was found with serious injuries on the pavement outside The Golden Lion Wetherspoon in the town. Despite resuscitation attempts and the arrival of air ambulance crews, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Described by his partner Chloe as a 'happy and jovial' man, statements from Mr Mckeon's friends were read to the court which suggested he was in 'good spirits' during the day and they had 'no reason to believe' there was anything wrong.

The court heard that shortly before 11pm he left the pub with friends and got a taxi back to one of their homes, where he drank some more.

After arriving at his friend's house, the pair quickly returned to the High Street to help another friend who had become upset. It was here that Mr Mckeon met an old school friend and began drinking with him.

When they left the pub, his friend described seeing Mr Mckeon walk up the High Street and assumed he was walking back to his mother's house where he was spending the night.

However, the court was told at 12.44am the 24-year-old was seen on CCTV walking into the Golden Lion Wetherspoons where he asked for a pint and was turned away because it was past closing time.

Lewis Jarrold, former bar associate at the pub, described Mr Mckeon as being drunk but said he was not aggressive or difficult when told to leave.

He said Mr Mckeon mistakenly walked into the beer garden instead of leaving via the front door and he had to follow him out to point him in the right direction.

Mr Jarrold returned back to the bar where he noticed someone wearing the same clothing as Mr Mckeon walking up the stairs to the floor where the customer toilets were. When he did not see Mr Mckeon return, Mr Jarrold alerted his senior colleagues who were in the staff room on the same floor as the toilets via the staff radio system.

A member of staff checked the toilets and reported hearing a loud noise outside.

Pub manager Daniel Howse, who was having a cigarette on the first floor roof at the time, also heard the noise and rushed to look over the edge of the building where he saw Mr Mckeon on the pavement.

Emergency services were called and it was during CPR that a member of the public pointed out a window of the second floor flat, which is used for storage and was off-limits to the public, was wide open and they realised Mr Mckeon had fallen out of it.

While Mr Hawkins, shift manager, told the court today he was not aware of any issues with the lock on the door to the flat, Mr Jarrold said in his statement that the door could be opened easily with a bit of force.

Mr Howse said the day before Mr Mckeon entered the pub he had been alerted to an issue with the door whereby a kitchen staff member couldn't lock it and left it unlocked. However the following day he was told they had managed to lock it.

The court was also told the window in the flat that Mr Mckeon fell from was in the smaller bedroom, which was the only one not being used for storage, and did not have a lock but was secured by an 'old-fashioned' fastening.

Mr Jarrold said he thought there had previously been a rope to block access to the flat by members of the public but that it was not present on the day. Other staff members disputed this and said a rope has been added since Mr Mckeon'd death.

Detective Inspector Thomas Darville explained that crime scene investigators found footwear impressions on the window sill consistent with Mr Mckeon's shoes that were pointing outwards from the window. He added that there was found to be no third-party involvement in the fall.

It was also confirmed the lights were off in the flat and it was completely dark.

Coroner Peter Taheri told the inquest that post-mortem examinations found Mr Mckeon had 212mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system at the time of his death. This is a number associated with drunkenness and the possibility of coma.

Mr Mckeon was not found to have any other substances in his system at the time of his death.

He ruled Mr Mckeon's medical cause of death was severe head injuries following a fall from height as a result of alcohol intoxication.

Opting for a narrative conclusion after finding no evidence of intent, Mr Taheri recorded: "The death was an alcohol related accident at least contributed to by the deceased being able to access a part of the public house that was not ordinarily intended for access by public house patrons."

Giving his conclusion, Mr Taheri said: "At this difficult time I would like to express my sincerest condolences to the family. You have my best wishes and warmest thoughts in relation to this tragic matter."

