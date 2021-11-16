A man has died following a serious crash on the A14 in Suffolk, near Exning.

Police were called to junction 35 and 37 on the eastbound carriageway at 6.10pm yesterday, after there were reports of concern for a man's safety.

Shortly after this, a pedestrian - a man - was hit by a lorry.

A man died at the scene. Picture: iStock

Ambulance crews were in attendance, but he died at the scene.

The eastbound carriageway was closed between junction 35 and 37 while investigations were carried out.

The carriageway has now partially reopened, allowing traffic to pass.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses and would also ask that anyone driving in the area between 6pm and 6.20pm who has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle, reviews the footage for any material they believe may be of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference CAD 309 of 15 November.

Keep up-to-date with developments on transport and stories that will impact how you travel

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket