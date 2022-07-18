A man has died after a crash on the A14 between two motorhomes yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision, between two caravans, close to the A11 slip road for Chippenham at about 2.36pm.

The 79-year-old man was driving a white Peugeot caravan when it was involved in a crash with another white Peugeot caravan, on the road near Newmarket.

A man has died after a crash on the A14 between two motorhomes yesterday afternoon. Stock image

Paramedics attended and the man, from Kent, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in his vehicle received minor injuries.

The occupants in the other caravan both received serious, but not life-threatening, injuries and were taken to hospital.

Cambridgeshire Police say they are not seeking witnesses at this time.

The road had been closed for several hours after the collision, with one of the vehicles having crossed the central reservation in the crash.

At 10.08pm last night, National Highways said the A14 had reopened after emergency barrier work.