A man has died following a crash in Newmarket.

The crash was in Willie Snaith Road near the junction with Studlands Park Avenue at just before 2.10pm yesterday.

It involved a silver Ford Focus and a red Volvo V50.

The collision was on Willie Snaith Road, just before the junction with Studlands Park Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

Police closed the road following the incident.

Ambulance and fire crews attended but the driver of the Ford Focus died at the scene a short time later.

The road remained closed until 6.15pm while an investigation took place.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses to the incident.

Anyone driving in Willie Snaith Road between 2pm and 2.10pm with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle, is asked to review the footage for anything that may be of assistance.

Contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference: 52451/22.